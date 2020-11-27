Rumble strips are slated to be installed on roads in Floyd and surrounding counties in the coming months after the Georgia Department of Transportation awarded several safety contracts this month.
The series of raised strips across a road or along the edge create a noise and vibration in the vehicle to alert drivers of a change in the speed or roadway.
Low-bidder TRP Construction Group out of Fort Worth, Texas, won the three Northwest Georgia contracts and will be working with a completion date target of Oct. 31, 2021.
Floyd, Chattooga, Walker and Dade counties will see improved or new rumble strips on 14 state routes to cover about 165 miles. The contract is for a little over $1.19 million.
In Bartow, Gordon and Pickens counties, crews will work on 78 miles along seven state routes, to the tune of $841,772.
Drivers in Polk, Paulding, Haralson and Carroll counties will benefit from a nearly $1.1 million project covering 139 miles on 12 state routes.
The funding is through the Federal Highway Administration, which notes that 57% of U.S. traffic fatalities occur after a driver crosses the center line or edge of a road -- and two-thirds of those fatal crashes happen in rural areas.
Studies in 11 states, and one nationally, have shown that center line rumble strips can reduce the number of crossover crashes by 40% to 60%. Rumbles on the edges can reduce by nearly 29% the number of fatal and injury crashes resulting from single vehicles running off the road, according to the FHA.