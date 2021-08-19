A Floyd County Superior Court judge has denied a jury challenge by a man facing the death penalty for the second time for the 1986 murder of a retired schoolteacher.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge William "Billy" Sparks wrote that Timothy Tyrone Foster's attorneys failed to show evidence proving the state's system of choosing a jury pool for the case was not inclusive.
"The defendant has failed to establish that there has been a deliberate and systematic exclusion of any cognizable racial, ethnic or other group on the Master Jury List or that the representation of any such group is not fair and reasonable in relation to the number of people in the community," Sparks wrote in an order filed on Thursday.
While every capital case in Georgia falls under such scrutiny, the inclusivity in jury composition resonates even more in this case.
Foster’s original conviction and death sentence was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016. The sentence was thrown out based on evidence that the district attorney’s office in 1987 improperly excluded Black jurors from the jury in Foster’s original trial.
During a August 2 hearing, Foster's attorneys called Jeffrey Martin, a mathematician who performed an analysis of Floyd County's voting population, to testify.
During that hearing Martin said he'd cross referenced the 2021 master jury list with a Georgia driver's license database as well as 2019 U.S. Census statistics and found 2,585 duplicates in that list.
In most cases, he said, the duplicates came from name changes, the date of birth being a little off, or first and last names being switched.
Martin said his estimates don’t match an inclusivity report released by the Superior Court Clerk’s office. He also conceded that the numbers he used in his report are estimates.
In his order denying the motion, Judge Sparks cited the randomized process in which jury pools are pulled from the population of each county. The master jury list is provided to each county by the Council of Superior Court Clerks of Georgia and each list is subject to an inclusivity report.
The state's inclusivity requirement is that the list should be no less than 85% of the number of jury eligible citizens in the circuit's area. In this case that report estimated a 105.9% inclusivity in the jury pool.
Among other things, the inclusiveness calculation is made by dividing the number of people on a county’s jury list by the county’s adult population, according to the Georgia Bar Journal.
Once Judge Sparks rules on all the motions filed in pre-trial hearings, the case will be sent to the Georgia Supreme Court to a potential review. When the case is received by the high court has 45 days in which to give notice that it will, or will not, review the case.
If the high court decides to review several questions it may be another year or two before the case comes to trial.
Among those questions sent up for review is a defense motion regarding a claim of Foster’s intellectual disability. The matter went before the Georgia Supreme Court after Foster's initial conviction and was denied.