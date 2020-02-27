As soon as the doors opened for the first of two community workshops by the Rome Transit Department at Rome City Hall Thursday, the room filled up with 35 residents from Oak Ridge Apartments.
Several of them were disabled, getting around with the help of walkers.
They were asking for more buses to come by their homes off Chateau Drive and to make more than two stops — one of which is at the Community Kitchen.
Right now, buses stop at the apartments near Walmart as a deviated service, at 10:09 a.m., 12:09 p.m., 2:09 p.m. and 4:09 p.m., RDT Director Kathy Shealy said.
Shealy said the Oak Ridge residents weren’t demanding a certain number of buses or stops. Just more.
For the rest of the four-hour workshop period, however, there were only a few more residents from various areas of Rome who trickled in to fill out a survey and ask questions of transit consultant Jim Moore, of Moore & Associates.
To Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson, every little bit of feedback is valuable as the city wrestles with how to transform the bus system. The city lost 90% of its ridership with the federally-mandated discontinuation of the Tripper service for students.
“Whether we have five or 500 coming to give input, they are all citizens of the community and a vital part of the process as we look to the future of our transit system,” Eidson said.
The second workshop is at the same location Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Placed around the room were large cardboard displays divided into four categories of proposed recommendations by the consultants: Administrative, Operations, Marketing/Promotion and Capital/Infrastructure. They’re based on community surveys and stakeholder roundtable discussions they’ve had over the past few months.
The administrative recommendations included:
♦ Increasing the adult/base one-way fare.
♦ Developing partnerships with local colleges to include a service subsidy that would help pay for the additional routes.
♦ Implementing bulk fare media sales to larger employers.
♦ Developing a bus stop “adoption” or sponsorship program.
Under operations, recommendations included:
♦ Introducing a trial weekday service to Lindale.
♦ Increasing the frequency of buses during peak weekday hours.
♦ Introducing a Friday evening service.
♦ Providing weekday peak-hour service to area business parks.
♦ Developing a trial program for an Uber/Lyft/taxi ride subsidy on weekday evenings and/or on Saturday.
Moore said they also are looking at up to 10 other Georgia communities about the same size as Rome for ideas.
Shonna Bailey, a real estate agent who also works with the elderly and disabled, said she’d love to see more options for community members who already have trouble getting around.
“I’d like to see buses stretched past the current boundaries,” said Bailey, who intends to vie for a Floyd County Commission seat.
She said she doesn’t think a slight rise in fares would be a problem for most people if it helps improve service.
“Fares haven’t been raised in years,” she said. “But I guess it depends on how much they would go up.”