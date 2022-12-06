Volunteers at the Floyd County Republican Party headquarters on Broad Street hold a get out the vote event for Senate candidate Herschel Walker Monday night ahead of his Tuesday runoff against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, was in town Monday night to support Republican candidate Herschel Walker in his runoff versus Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
The Walker campaign operated phone banks in an effort to get out the vote for Tuesday’s runoff election.
A Rome News-Tribune staffer, invited by the Floyd County GOP, was asked to leave soon after McDaniel arrived. A representative stated that they had been told that members of the press were not allowed on site.
McDaniel is the niece of Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, a former chair of the Michigan Republican Party and the grand-daughter of George Romney, former governor of Michigan.
Sen. Romney was the GOP candidate for president in 2012, and the lone Republican senator who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in both his impeachment trials.
Walker’s candidacy was championed by the former president, who has been a benefactor of Walker since Trump owned the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League, where Walker signed his first professional football contract.
McDaniel’s presence highlighted the importance for Walker to succeed against Warnock, after a lackluster showing for the GOP in the midterm elections compared to the “red wave” that many were anticipating.
McDaniel is a prolific fundraiser, spending up to six hours a day calling donors and raising hundreds of millions of dollars for the GOP.
An early supporter of Trump, McDaniel was hand-picked by him to lead the RNC in 2017 after Reince Priebus was announced as the new White House chief of staff. Priebus only served about six months in the position, the shortest length for a tenured, noninterim, chief of staff in the history of the office.
Trump’s choice of candidates, specifically Kari Lake in Arizona and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, who both lost to their Democratic opponents, and McDaniel’s unwavering support despite key losses, has garnered scrutiny among the some factions within the Republican Party.
However, McDaniel has indicated that she will run again for RNC chair, despite recently picking up a possible challenger, Harmeet Dhillon.
Dhillon is a RNC committeewoman and conservative activist who works as a lawyer for several top Trump officials.