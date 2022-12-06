Walker phone bank

Volunteers at the Floyd County Republican Party headquarters on Broad Street hold a get out the vote event for Senate candidate Herschel Walker Monday night ahead of his Tuesday runoff against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

 Adam Carey
