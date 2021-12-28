RomeGaCares is once again springing into action in the wake of devastating tornadoes in Kentucky.
On Monday, a caravan of donated supplies as well as about 20 volunteers will be making the trip to two of the hardest hit counties in Kentucky to help human and animal victims of the recent disaster.
"We're going to Benton in Marshall County and to Mayfield in Graves County," said Chaplain David Thornton of the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. "But we still need a lot more donations if we're going to meet our goal."
One of the big items he hopes will be donated is generators. They'd like to take 10 to 15 generators since much of the affected area is still without power and being hit with winter temperatures.
"We also need nonperishable food items as well as stuff for kids," Thornton said. "We'd love to have backpacks. We try to pass out between 300 and 400 backpacks with toys and candy for the kids, so that's an important thing people can donate. Juice boxes, flashlights, utility gloves, warm clothes, blankets are all needed."
A very special request by Thornton is for the use of a semi truck and someone to drive it. He said they've already loaded up two trucks and would very much like another one for additional supplies.
Volunteers said they'd also appreciate large boxes, such as the ones appliances come in, to pack up warm clothes which tend to be thick and bulky.
Donations are being accepted through Thursday at the RomeGaCares warehouse at North Rome Church of God, 1929 N. Broad St. Monetary donations can be mailed to RomeGaCares, 2526 New Calhoun Highway, 30161, or can be dropped off at the Floyd County Jail or the courthouse at 3 Government Plaza, Suit 110.
Help for pets displaced in the storm
Oftentimes the animal victims of disasters get overlooked but Floyd County PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell said he hopes the community can also donate to help some of the four-legged victims.
Thornton said the last time RomeGaCares helped disaster victims in Louisiana, a team of volunteers went down the road feeding dozens of animals who had been left behind as families fled the area.
PAWS will be a drop-off location for donations to animal shelters in the affected areas of Kentucky.
"We'd like to add supplies for animals to those that are being sent to help people," Mitchell said. "These donations will be specifically for pets."
Mitchell said some of the items they're hoping to receive include wet and dry dog and cat food, crates or kennels, cat litter, pet-safe cleaning supplies, collars, bowls and paper towels.
"I've called around to a few of the shelters in the affected areas and many of them have sustained some damage," he said. "They're all facing the problem now with a lot of stray pets. Many homes were destroyed so pets were displaced. Animal shelters there are having to try to capture those animals, keep them sheltered and safe and then reunite them with their families. It can be overwhelming. They need all the help we can send to them."
Donations can be dropped off at PAWS, 99 North Ave., through the weekend. Even if the shelter is closed, donations can be left under the awning. Monetary donations can be dropped off during open hours or can be mailed to RomeGaCares.
Thornton said this relief effort is being shouldered by many in the community. He was happy to report that 17 churches have partnered with them for this mission.