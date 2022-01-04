A destroyed roof of a church in Kentucky was just one of the projects RomeGaCares volunteers were working on this week after traveling from Rome to help tornado victims in three hard-hit counties in that state.
RomeGaCares volunteers split into four work crews to help tornado victims in Kentucky Monday and Tuesday. Some cleared trees and debris while others helped clean up damaged homes, businesses and churches.
Contributed
Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson (right) is working with Sheriff Eddie McGuire of Marshall County, Kentucky, one of the areas hardest hit by recent tornadoes.
Contributed
A JWH Transport truck loaded with donated food and necessities leaves Rome for Kentucky Monday morning in the RomeGaCares caravan of supplies and volunteers to help tornado victims.
Contributed
contributed
RomeGaCares volunteers found complete devastation in some areas of Southwest Kentucky.
contributed
Utter destruction in some areas is what greeted volunteers when RomeGaCares took a caravan of supplies and workers to aid tornado victims in Kentucky this week.
A caravan of supplies and volunteers left Rome in the early and cold hours of Monday morning bound for Southwest Kentucky.
Just days earlier, RomeGaCares had collected donations of food, clothes and other essentials for victims of recent tornadoes in Kentucky and the caravan headed to Marshall County and Graves County, some of the hardest hit areas.
What the team found there was almost total devastation. After meeting with Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire on Monday, they prepared to deliver donations across the area.
They began assisting storm victims with tree removal, helping an elderly man clean up what was left of his business and helping a local church tear down falling buildings.
Steve Freeman is pastor of East Marshall Baptist Church in Gilbertsville, Kentucky. He said having the RomeGaCares team there to help was not just a blessing. It was critical.
“At this point it’s so overwhelming,” he said. “This (destruction) is beyond what we have the capability to respond to locally. In this part of the state it’s critical to get help like this. Many of the people in this area are being sheltered but I don’t know how we’re going to get enough contractors to rebuild the numbers of homes and businesses that have been destroyed.”
Many of the residents of that area are being sheltered at state parks. David Thornton, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office chaplain, is one of the organizers of the mission. He said that on Wednesday members of the RomeGaCares team would be visiting those parks to take backpacks and toys for the kids, to lift their spirits a bit.
Thornton said on Tuesday a crew was working at Freeman’s church in Gilbertsville, attempting to tear down parts of the building that were too badly damaged. Other RomeGaCares volunteers were working in other counties as well.
“We have 23 people divided into four teams working in three counties — Graves, Marshall and Calloway,” he said.
Sheriff Dave Roberson is also in Kentucky and he said the team had a full schedule of work on Tuesday. They also planned to cook for volunteers in their group as well as a team from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
“The plan is to return to Rome Friday,” he said. “But that may change since there’s a 70% chance of snow for Thursday. We may have to return sooner.”