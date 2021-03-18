Romega Digital has closed on a new investment in downtown Rome, GA with the purchase and plans for redevelopment of 710 E 1st St.,soon to be known as Romega Commons.
Renovation of the building is expected to be complete by this summer. Owner Braden Keith is seeking to develop a premier corporate event center with a modern look and top-of-the-line audiovisual technology.
The building will also serve as the new home to Romega Digital.
A new special event space called The Neely, named after one of Rome’s seven hills and home to Rome's iconic Clocktower, will be available to rent for private events, training, and parties. It will have the capability of hosting groups of up to 150 people with technology to record, live stream, and more. Huddle rooms will offer access for groups of up to six for video conferencing.
Additionally, a suite with separate entrance, a lobby area, and 2 private offices will be available for lease. Interested individuals should contact Keith at bkeith@romegadigital.com for more information.
“I’m very excited to bring modern design paired with a functional space to a cornerstone property of my home in beautiful Downtown Rome, GA,” Keith said in a press release..
Hardy Realty represented both Keith and the seller in th transaction.
"Corporate event spaces are sorely lacking in downtown Rome and I saw an opportunity to create a space that would be both beautiful and functional for the community," Keith said. "I wanted to pair our technology expertise with the needs of the organizations that need to hold group training and live stream events, but also provide a beautiful space that extends the available options for event gatherings in downtown Rome."
Renovation work will be chronicled on The Neely’s Instagram page at theneely.com.