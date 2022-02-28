In this March 2021 photo, a view across the Oostanaula River shows Rome’s raw water intake station that is producing a very minimal amount of water now. The city has filed a lawsuit against close to 30 major textile manufacturers in the Dalton area for polluting the river with perfluorinated chemicals.
The Rome City Commission approved a cumulative 9% water rate hike beginning on March 1 with the same rate increase at the beginning of the year through 2025.
After the four year hike at 9% it will then decrease to 3% for a period of six years ending in 2031.
The rate hike is to pay for a $99.4 million reverse osmosis system to filter harmful perfluorinated chemicals from the Oostanaula River. Rome’s water and sewer systems are funded by their customers, not general tax dollars which means that initial cost, alongside another $3.07 million annually in operating costs fall to taxpayers.
“I hate to second this motion and raise the water rates, but it’s something we must do,” said Commissioner Bill Collins. The commission unanimously approved the resolution to increase fees.
Perfluorinated chemicals — also known as PFAS or PFOAs — are part of a group of persistent industrial chemicals that have been dubbed “forever chemicals.” They’re used for nonstick coatings on cookware as well as carpets and other items for their ability to repel oil and water.
Alongside the existence of the chemicals in the Oostanaula, looming additional Environmental Protection Agency regulations are pushing the need forward.
The majority of the city’s water intakes are on the Oostanaula River. Since Rome was notified of the existence of the elevated presence of the chemicals, it has switched over to draw water from the Etowah River. It’s also using expensive temporary measures, such as granular activated carbon filters, to address the problem.
A lawsuit filed in 2019 by the City of Rome against several chemical and carpet manufacturers primarily in the Dalton area, including 3M, Mohawk and Shaw Industries. In early January, commissioners agreed to let the city attorney negotiate settlements with minor defendants, but the major claims are still working their way through the courts.
The city commission went into closed session for a time during its caucus Monday to discuss litigation, which is allowed under Georgia law, but did not disclose whether or not that update concerned the chemical lawsuit.
Legal action brings the possibility of mitigating some of the cost of the reverse osmosis system, but that’s not likely any time soon.
If the civil lawsuit schedule holds to a current scheduling order, the earliest the case could come to trial is February 2023, according to Rome City Attorney Andy Davis.