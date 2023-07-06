IMG_8259.JPG

The intersection of Turner McCall Boulevard and Second Avenue will get a major upgrade when work to widen Second Avenue finally takes place.

 Adam Carey, file

This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio, more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In