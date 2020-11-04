The annual Rome Veterans Day service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 11, rain or shine.
"It's going to be our regular program this year," American Legion Post 5 Commander Steve Rood said. "We always do it, no matter the weather."
As a COVID-19 safety precaution, Rood said they are preparing to keep people spread at least six feet apart and encourage mask wearing, as described in event guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Starting at 11 a.m., Rood will welcome everyone to Veterans Plaza at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, followed by a prayer from Floyd County Sheriff's Office Chaplain David Thornton.
After attendees participate in the Pledge of Allegiance and salute the flag during the National Anthem, Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism Director Lisa Smith will tell the story of Charles Graves, Rome's Known Soldier.
Following the speech, the American Legion will give the 21-gun salute and the wreath will be laid on the Tomb of the Known Soldier.
The Model High School band will provide music for the event.
At 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., the ECO River Education Center at Ridge Ferry Park will hold special presentations on the bald eagle for veterans and their families. The program will be led by ECO Center Director Ben Winkelman.
“We will present a short program in reference to the conservation and restoration of the American bald eagle and how and why they returned to our region," he said. "Through an educational-style program and short video, we will describe the work that was done to re-establish bald eagles back to our area."
Environmental Educator Sarah Grimes clarified that there won't be an actual trained eagle present at the event.
The program is open and free for veterans and their families to attend. However, space is limited and people must register by calling 706-622-6435 or emailing sgrimes@romega.us.