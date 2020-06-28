The City of Rome would like to remind citizens to stay safe during the upcoming July 4th holiday by following state law and safety recommendations.
Georgia law, OCGA 25-10-2 states that fireworks may be used during the following times:
- Any day from 10:00 a.m.to 9:00 p.m.
- Any day from 9:00 p.m.to 11:59 p.m., if allowed by county noise ordinance or permit;
- On January 1, July 3, July 4, and December 31 from 9:00 p.m.to 11:59 p.m.; and
- On January 1 from 12:00 Midnight to 1:00 a.m.
All firework sales must be permitted either through the Probate Court for large displays or through the Rome-Floyd Fire Department for mobile firework stands.
Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning encourages citizens to be alert and watchful of wind and weather conditions when setting off fireworks. Fireworks should not be discharged directly over houses or structures; keep a fire extinguisher and/or a water hose nearby when setting off fireworks.
Citizens should also be mindful of neighbors with PTSD and those with animals, small and large who are terrified of fireworks.
The best way to stay safe is to let the experts handle the fireworks show.
The Rome 2020 Fireworks Extravaganza coordinated by the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Redmond Regional Medical Center to provide a community fireworks show.
The show will be held on the 4th of July and is scheduled to begin after dark at approximately 9:50 p.m. Local radio station Q102 (102.3 FM) will offer a soundtrack radio broadcast that will time with the fireworks display. Ridge Ferry Park will be closed to vehicle traffic this year. The fireworks show will be shot at a higher altitude from Jackson Hill to increase visibility of the fireworks around the city.
For tips on the use of legal fireworks and fireworks safety, visit the National Safety Council at https://www.nsc.org/home-safety/tools-resources/seasonal-safety/summer/fireworks