The Rome City Commission is poised to adopt its 2022 budgets on Monday and rule on plans for a drive-thru coffee shop and oil change facility on Shorter Avenue.
Public hearings are scheduled before the votes on the budgets and the requested rezoning at 5 and 7 Shorter Ave., the former American Legion post.
No tax hike is being proposed and both the planning department staff and Rome Floyd Planning Commission are recommending approval of the rezoning to commercial from office-institutional use.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Its premeeting caucus, which is also open to the public, starts at 5 p.m.
During caucus, Jake Hager, executive director of the South Rome Alliance, is slated to present an update on the South Meadows project, deferred from November.
The $17 million multifamily housing development off Pollock Street is being built in partnership with Laurel Street. The North Carolina-based developer was awarded just under $1 million in state tax credits to help defray the cost of the low- to moderate-income housing.
Laurel Street previously worked with the Alliance on Burrell Square, McCall Place and Etowah Bend in South Rome.
The new South Meadows development will have 80 apartments for lease. The monthly rent is expected to range from $250 a month for the cheapest one-bedroom to $1,000 a month for the most expensive three-bedroom.
It is likely to be early 2023 before it opens, but Hager will be bringing the board the latest progress report.
Original plans called for 16 two-story buildings along with a clubhouse and greenspace. Laurel Street representatives said last year they also want to put in infrastructure that will open other lots in the area for future development.
The project will also include some space to grow plants at the Davies Shelter South Meadows Farm, which will be earmarked for use by residents of the new housing community.