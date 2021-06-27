Amendments to the Unified Land Development Code that would eliminate some barriers to residential construction are on the agenda for action by the Rome City Commission Monday night.
Floyd County commissioners rejected the changes last week.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission unanimously recommended the amendments. The proposed package would eliminate minimum lot size requirements in the city, the prohibition on accessory dwellings for financial gain, and a requirement that parking for cluster home developments be no more than 50 feet from the front door of a unit.
City commissioners debated the amendments for nearly an hour when the matter was brought forward on first reading two weeks ago.
Several of the county leaders said they felt like they should wait for the consultants hired to rewrite the land development code to complete their work. City Commissioner Bill Collins made similar comments during the discussion two weeks ago.
Amendments to the animal control ordinance are also on the city agenda for a vote at the meeting, acheduled for 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. The session and 5 p.m. caucus are both public.
The proposed changes were adopted by the county last week. They would ban 24-7 outdoor tethering of animals, require owners of impounded animals to pay for their keep pending court proceedings and better define safe and sanitary conditions for pets.
City Manager Sammy Rich is expected to present a new contract with FSRE IMPACT Rome River District, LLC for the purchase of 2.14 acres adjacent to the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk Hotel. The proposed purchase price is $407,000.
The city is asking FSRE to submit its master development plan for the West Third Street corridor by Sept. 30, to include a commitment to commit construct between 280 and 300 residential units in the corridor. The company has already purchased several parcels there.
Commissioner Jamie Doss is expected to bring forward a series of nominations for the new city Landmarking Committee. The panel will be charged with determining the location for the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue, in addition to considering other local historical aspects to commemorate.
Commissioner Jim Bojo is slated to chair that committee. There will be four citizen appointments, including a representative each from the Rome Area History Center and Rome Area Heritage Foundation.