The Rome City Commission is expected to sign off Monday on a contract with the state connected with the widening of Second Avenue.
The city has asked to have the relocation of its water and sewer lines included in the construction contract. Under the contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation, it will pay the full cost, estimated at $428,840.
The project begins at the Oostanaula River bridge just south of the intersection of West Third Street and North Second Avenue and runs for 0.6 miles to just north of the intersection of Turner McCall and Martha Berry boulevards.
The Y-shaped intersection there will be removed and traffic routed to a four-leg intersection at North Second Avenue and Turner McCall. There will be four 11-foot wide lanes: two in each direction separated by a 19-foot wide raised median.
Right of way acquisition has been underway since 2010 and the construction project is slated to go out for bid in the second half of 2022.
Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall. Both sessions are public.
During their caucus, the board will hear a presentation on Floyd County Emergency Management Agency operations from Tom Bowen, the agency’s radio systems analyst.
The presentation was scheduled before the deadly tornados that ripped through Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee late last week.
An update to the countywide pre-disaster planning document — the 274-page Floyd County Hazard Mitigation Plan — is due to be ratified by city officials Monday and county officials Tuesday. It examines the potential for damage locally from natural disasters, terrorism, infrastructure failure, major chemical spills and other systemic threats. It also spells out responses and plans through 2025 to mitigate those threats.
A public hearing for Rome’s proposed 2022 budgets also is scheduled.
Additionally, commissioners are expected to approve the transfer of a vacant city-owned residential parcel on Nixon Avenue south of Porter Street to the Land Bank Authority, which has a buyer for it.