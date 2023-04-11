Rome is seeking to gain a designation as a Broadband Ready Community in order to be able to apply for state grants for broadband projects.
The General Administration Committee approved moving forward with presenting the full city commission with an ordinance, which would be the last step before applying for that designation from the state.
Having that status filed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs would allow Rome to seek grants for local broadband projects.
"The purpose of the Broadband Ready Community Designation is for a community to demonstrate that a local unit of government has taken steps to reduce obstacles to broadband infrastructure investment," the DCA website states.
In all, the city is well covered with broadband access, but Commissioner Bill Collins, who chairs the committee, said it may be just the fit for broadband expansion projects recently discussed by the commission.
For instance, a project submitted for the upcoming SPLOST regarding broadband expansion to the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority's Envision Center was struck from the roster. The submission was essentially paying the annual fee. The reason is that the city cannot legally fulfill the request, which must be a capital project to be eligible for SPLOST funding.
However, Collins said a grant may be another path for that project and Commissioner Randy Davis stated that project, and others, would very likely benefit from the ability to seek DCA grants.
The proposed ordinance will likely go before the city commission for first reading during the board's April 24 meeting.