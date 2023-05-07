The Rome City Commission is expected to decide Monday on a recommendation to terminate the liquor license at Peaches live music venue on Broad Street.
At issue is a failure to meet the 50-50 food-to-drink sales ratio required to sell shots and mixed drinks. If commissioners yank the license, owner Stephanie Shaw would still be able to offer beer and wine at the downtown establishment.
The Alcohol Control Commission made the recommendation last week after Shaw couldn't produce enough sales receipts for last year. Shaw said then that she's working on a kitchen partnership to offer more food. However, the citizen board noted that the action comes months after she was warned and only after it was clear her license is at stake.
Members of the ACC recommended Shaw be allowed to reapply for a liquor license in three months, once the food sales start meeting the ratio. They also suggested the elected City Commissioners consider changes to the ordinance that could make it easier for non-restaurants to sell liquor.
Commissioners meet at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 601 Broad St. The meeting, and the 5 p.m. caucus are both public.
During the caucus, the board is scheduled to get a presentation on the status and operations of the local Salvation Army. Longtime leaders Paula and Tim Blevins have been transferred to Warner Robins.
Among the other items on the meeting agenda is a resolution supporting the issuance of up to $200 million in hospital bonds by the Colorado Health Facilities Authority. The money will be loaned to AdventHealth Redmond to finance the purchase and equipping of the former Redmond Regional Medical Center from HCA.
City Manager Sammy Rich also is slated to update the board on SPLOST deliberations. A citizen committee is starting to put together a package of projects to be funded by a 1-cent special purpose, local option sales tax. The package will go before voters in November.