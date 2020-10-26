The City of Rome has agreed to move forward with Phase 2 of an energy savings project with Georgia Power.
Lighting will be modernized to save on utility bills at City Hall, the Rome Senior Citizens Center on Riverside Parkway, the clubhouse at Stonebridge golf course, the public works office complex and the historic Clock Tower.
The first phase was to retrofit the lighting in the Third Avenue parking deck, a project Commissioner Jamie Doss says has been a major improvement.
The total price tag for Phase 2 will be $349,647. The project will pay for itself in terms of energy savings over a 10 year period and will not involve any upfront capital expenses by the city.
City Manager Sammy Rich took a few minutes during the meeting Monday to say collections from the 1-cent special purpose, local option sales tax are running $387,000 ahead of projections.
He also said that, with $1.9 million in federal CARES Act money and a $700,000 reduction in spending, the city is a little more than $1 million ahead of budget for the year.
The Commission also approved Christopher Forino's request to rezone two parcels, at 523 and 525 S. Broad St., from commercial to residential use. Forino plans to construct a pair of single family homes on the lots, which haven been vacant for decades.
The minimum lot size for Low Density Traditional Residential is 12,500 square feet. He'll also need a variance because one lot is 7,800 square feet while the other is about 1,000 square feet larger.
Forino plans to use the same design for each of the homes, which will be in the range of approximately 960 square feet.
The board also signed off on a $9,750 contract to have Georgia Department of Transportation crews handle some water and sewer work associated with the resurfacing of U.S. 411 east to the Bartow County line.