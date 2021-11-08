The Rome City Commission is expecting to receive a partial settlement in a class action lawsuit against a dozen or so top opioid manufacturers.

Rome and Floyd joined a suit with Chattooga and Whitfield counties and the city of Cartersville in May 2018. They’re seeking damages to fund increased costs for police, medical and other services and to fund local programs to address the epidemic.

City Attorney Andy Davis told the board on Monday the amount the city will receive is still unknown.

”If everything is paid out, the total amount across the United States would be $26 billion,” Davis said. “Each state has been allocated certain amounts. Each city and county from that will get an allocated certain amount, but there are certain steps for approval and different tiers. It also depends on how many cities and counties participate.”

Also on Monday, the commission voted unanimously to remove the proposed amendment to the city-wide juvenile curfew from the table. Commissioners said they will look at it again next year.

A fight downtown in August resulted in charges filed against nine juveniles and two adults. Calls came to change the curfew from its 11 p.m. start time to 10 p.m. Commissioners were poised to make that decision at a meeting in September but had continued tabling the matter for further discussion.

Under the current ordinance, all minors under the age of 17 must be off the streets between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless accompanied by an adult. Failure to adhere to the ordinance results in the parents of that child receiving a fine.

The commission will have a special-called meeting at 8:30 a.m. Friday that will go into executive session to discuss litigation the city is involved in.

In addition to the opioid lawsuit, Rome is suing carpet manufacturers in Dalton, contending that they’ve been dumping chemicals in the river upstream.