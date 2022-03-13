The Rome City Commission has a relatively light agenda Monday but the board is poised to readopt its ethics resolution.
Rome became a City of Ethics in 2000 -- among the first to be certified by the Georgia Municipal Association.
The program is voluntary and fewer than half the 537 cities in Georgia participate. To earn the designation, a government must adopt a resolution establishing principles of conduct for elected officials.
It also must enact an ethics ordinance that meets standards set by the GMA board. In addition to listing permitted and unpermitted activities, the ordinance must set out a procedure for addressing ethics complaints filed against elected officials and establish punishments for violations.
Rome's ordinance remains in effect but GMA requires the resolution to be reaffirmed every four years to ensure newly elected officials are aware of the standards.
Members pledge individually and as a body to be governed by five main principles:
* Serve others, not ourselves,
* Use resources with efficiency and economy,
* Treat all people fairly,
* Use the power of our position for the well being of our constituents and
* Create an environment of honesty, openness and integrity.
Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
During the caucus, the board will get an update from the Public Works Department on completed, pending and proposed projects.
The board dedicated $4 million in the 2022 budget to add to other road funding. The city already gets an annual state grant, has an earmark in the SPLOST and is getting federal funds from the infrastructure bill.
Also new this year is the promise of a rapid response crew that would spend its days patching problem areas — including streets affected by water and sewer projects.
Commissioners also plan to issue a proclamation naming March American Red Cross Month and hold first readings on two zoning applications.
Public hearings and votes will be March 28 on requests to renovate 202 E. Fourth Ave. into three apartments and build townhomes at 44 Carter Ave. The Rome Floyd Planning Commission is recommending approval of both.