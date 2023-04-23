Four public hearings are slated for Monday's Rome City Commission meeting, with the possibility of a few more affordable homes in the table.
The board also is expected to adopt a Broadband Ready Community ordinance and recognize with proclamations Georgia Cities Week, Crime Victims' Rights Week and Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. and start their business meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public. The caucus will feature a presentation on the city-owned Myrtle Hill Cemetery by the Rome-Floyd planning staff.
The planning commission has recommended approval of all four zoning applications and the board will make rulings following the public hearings.
First up is a request for Community Commercial zoning at 5 W. Callahan St. The property is currently zoned for High Density Traditional residential development. However, there's a metal building on the site that's been used commercially, off and on, since 1992. The applicant wants to use it for a tire shop.
A vacant lot at 118 Holder St. could be getting a duplex. The land is zoned for commercial development but the applicant is seeking High Density Traditional residential zoning.
Two houses soon could be available at 101 Rogers Drive and the adjacent vacant lot. The property is zoned for Light Industrial use but the applicant is asking for Single-family Residential zoning. There's one house already on the site and another one would be built. However, the mortgager lender and insurer would require the zoning to be correct.
Also, there's a request to rezone 2021 Maple Ave. from commercial to residential, to match its current use.
The Broadband Ready Community ordinance is the last step the city needs for an official designation from the state. It would make Rome eligible for grants to assist in broadband expansion and more attractive to businesses that depend on reliable high speed internet.
The ordinance essentially codifies commitments to make expansions easier.
It establishes the planning department as the single point of contact for internet providers seeking permits and gives the department a maximum of 10 days to process the application. It also limits the fee that can be charged and allows those with state or federal permits to skip the local permitting process.