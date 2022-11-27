In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord (right) talks with Carey and Karen Harris about the agriculture center project during a break in the SPLOST Citizens Advisory Committee meeting.
Rome City Commissioners’ relatively light agenda Monday includes actions clearing the way for two major developments.
The board also has a presentation on a long-awaited “youth council” scheduled for its premeeting caucus. Both sessions are public, with the caucus set for 5 p.m. and the regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Public hearings — and the final rulings — are slated on the rezoning of two vacant tracts of land Floyd County wants for a new agricultural center. The parcels, totaling about 40 acres, are between the back of Mount Berry Mall and the Armuchee Connector near the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The 2017 SPLOST package included $8 million for the ag center — a project submitted by residents that generated wide support.
The momentum pushed county staffers into a quick study of the financial outlook at a time when the operational costs for new SPLOST-funded recreational facilities were hitting the annual budget. SPLOST money, by state law, can only be used for capital expenses.
At the time of the 2017 vote, a site for the ag center had not been determined. Preliminary plans called for a large arena with office space, shops, meeting and education rooms along with a covered area for food trucks and a farmers market. Operational costs would be funded through rental of the spaces.
Monday’s rezonings clear the first hurdle for the project whose parameters have likely changed over the past five years.
City commissioners also will be taking a step Monday to support their own initiative of redeveloping the River District across the Oostanaula from downtown Rome.
The board will hold a first reading of an ordinance closing short portions of North Fourth Avenue, West Second Street and Bale’s Alley to public traffic. They’re basically alleyways that connect to North Fifth Avenue. The closings will give CRE Impact LLC an unbroken area to develop a multi-use apartment complex that includes a coffee shop, rooftop restaurant and parking.
A second reading in December will finalize the deal.
Meanwhile, commissioners are still working on a plan to create a youth council aimed at including young people’s needs and perspectives in city governance. The idea took hold locally following a series of teen fights in the downtown district last year but is backed by the Georgia Municipal Association.
Kelley Parker, assistant to the city manager, has been researching how youth councils are structured in other cities.