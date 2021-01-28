The city of Rome is poised to launch a nationwide search for an assistant county manager -- a position that's been vacant since Patrick Eidson left for Carrollton on Dec. 31.
City Manager Sammy Rich said he put the finishing touches on the job description Monday and the Human Resources Department is vetting it. It's expected to be advertised on the RomeFloyd.com website in addition to the Georgia Local Government Access Marketplace and other job sites for experienced administrators.
"I expect some internal and external applicants," Rich told the City Commission. However, he declined to estimate when a second-in-command might be on board.
"I would love to have help, but it's going to be open until we find the right person for the job," he said.
Mayor Craig McDaniel noted that Rich's executive assistant, Kelley Parker, "has really stepped up" in the wake of Eidson's absence.
Meanwhile, Rich got affirmation from the board this week in his decision to appoint Tim Garrett to the vacant Solid Waste Collections director slot.
A 27-year veteran in public works service, Garret worked 10 years for Floyd County before moving to the city's solid waste department and then being promoted to the street department.
"He's one of the pillars of the community and an excellent employee," Rich said.
The board also recognized employees for years of service Monday, in its first virtual award ceremony.
Rich said he notified them to watch the board meeting on Facebook Live and would deliver their service pins to their department heads. He said they often go without notice but are key to the high quality of life in Rome.
"When garbage doesn't get picked up, when bad guys don't get arrested, when the water doesn't flow ... I'm grateful we have such dedicated employees," he said.
Jim Williams, with 45 years at the water reclamation facility, was singled out for special recognition, followed by Jerry Foster, at the fire department, with 40 years. Others receiving service pins were:
* 35 years: Curt Pierson, fire; Denise Downer McKinney, police; Raymond Kelley, solid waste; and James Jones, water and sewer.
* 30 years: Jody Gonzales, cemetery; Clete Bonney, fire; James Brock, fire; Chad Holder, fire; Kelly Stokes, fire; Jeffrey Farmer, water/sewer; John Hendrix, water/sewer; Dale Ellis, water reclamation; and Donny Sorrells, water reclamation.
* 25 years: Roger DeBerry, fire; William Gore, police; David McGuire, police; Margaret Hollingsworth, public works; William Gunnels, solid waste; and Dewayne Crabtree, water/sewer.
* 20 years: Mike Crider, fire; Mike James, fire; Brian Minshew, fire; Steve Cantrell, police; Anthony Hardegree, public works garage; Sammy Bray, solid waste; Perry Snow, solid waste; Oliver Clifton, street; Dustin Pate, street; Venita Mathis, transit; Mike Hackett, water/sewer; Chris Owens, water/sewer; and Larry McKinney, water reclamation.