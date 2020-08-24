The City of Rome will be hosting a public forum for people to give their input on how the River District's streets could be updated or improved.
The streetscape project is a 2017 special purpose local option sales tax funded project. The revitalization project serves to help enhance and build the character of the River District while serving as a gateway to downtown.
On Sept. 1 at 6 p.m., Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood Consultants will present proposed plans and provide opportunities for public input on some of the proposals for reshaping the district.
GMC will open the public forum with a presentation, followed by informal questions and answers from the public. The presentation portion of the forum will be live streamed on the City of Rome, Ga- Government Facebook page. Questions and comments can also be submitted after the presentation to downtown2@romega.us.
The forum will take place at the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk at 320 W. 3rd St. Seating will be set up to ensure social distancing and everyone who attends is asked to wear a mask.