Plans for an expansion at Courtesy Ford will go before the Rome City Commission for a decision Monday night.
The board also is scheduled to get an update on the open container trial period downtown and hear about the newly formed Task Force on Downtown Safety.
Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
The open container presentation will take place during the premeeting caucus.
Through Oct. 30, adults downtown are allowed to carry around alcoholic beverages in authorized cups on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Downtown Development Authority sought the measure in hopes of attracting more shoppers and diners. A report earlier this month indicated that five business owners said they’ve had increased sales.
Public hearings on the rezonings required for the expansion at Courtesy Rome on Cartersville Highway will be held during the regular meeting.
The dealership wants to absorb two vacant tracts on Sunset Drive to add a paint booth and oil change station to its service department.
Another agenda item is the announcement that the Task Force on Downtown Safety will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. The group falls under the board’s Public Safety Committee chaired by Commissioner Bonny Askew.
Officials have been mulling the creation of a task force to address the issue of teens roaming around the district at night and occasionally causing trouble. Askew has led the push to include church leaders and local youth along with other interested residents on the panel.
Recommendations from the police department and the Downtown Development Authority were to lower the city’s teen curfew to 10 p.m. from 11 p.m. Commissioners were poised to do that at their last meeting but tabled the decision for further discussion.
A significant number of people who have shown up at meetings in recent weeks have called for the initiative to focus on providing other, more structured, ways for teens to meet up with friends.