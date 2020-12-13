A presentation on the path of a 9.3-mile gas pipeline through the city is slated for the Rome City Commission's Monday night caucus.
The board also is scheduled to discuss potential plans to annex some neighborhoods in the unincorporated part of the county during the virtual session.
Caucus is set to start at 5 p.m. with the regular meeting following at 6:30 p.m. The public meetings are accessible live online via Zoom and on the city's Facebook page, City of Rome, GA.
During the regular meeting, the board is expected to approve the renaming of part of East Third Street leading to the Summit Hill Foods plant -- formerly Southeastern Mills -- to Innovation Way.
First readings of the 2021 budget and four rezoning requests also are on the agenda.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is recommending approval of the proposed rezonings:
* Duplex Residential for the properties located at 41, 42, 43, and 44 E. 16th St.;
* Light Industrial for the property located at 200 Old Lindale Road;
* Neighborhood Office Commercial for the property at 712 W. Second St.; and
* Suburban Residential for the property located at 9 Westlyn Drive.
Public hearings and a final decision by the City Commission are scheduled for the board's Dec. 28 meeting.
Atlanta Gas Light made some recent adjustments to the route of the pipeline it is building to serve Inland Paper out in Coosa.
The city's Public Works Committee heard last week about plans to mitigate damage to Mount Berry Trail and Ridge Ferry Park, but an AGL representative is expected to be at the caucus to answer questions from the full board.
Likewise, the issue of annexing some areas into the city has been discussed in several committees -- primarily regarding the cost to property owners in the areas and the loss of revenue to Floyd County Schools.
Information is expected to be presented to the full board on the impact of annexing land in the Celanese, Honeysuckle Ridge and Horseleg Estates communities.