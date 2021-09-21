The Rome City Commission will have a special called meeting Wednesday to decide if it wants to move forward with a $25 million road improvement plan.
If the proposal wins majority backing, voters in the Nov. 2 election will be asked to approve the issuance of bonds. The debt service would be about $2.6 million a year.
Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. The meeting is public.
The city's Public Works Committee recommended the proposal. However, Mayor Craig McDaniel asked that it be run through the Finance Committee as well, before it goes to the full board.
"The financial part of it needs to make sense to every commissioner before we put it on the ballot," McDaniel said Tuesday.
He was speaking at a special called Finance Committee where a number of commissioners pushed back against the idea.
"We're doing it in a very rushed manner and there are a lot of questions about our funding stream," Commissioner Randy Quick said before adding that he doesn't feel comfortable putting it on the ballot right now.
Commissioner Mark Cochran argued in favor of the massive road paving initiative. He said people expect their tax dollars to be put to work for them and roads are one of the most visible benefits. And interest rates are low.
"It's always cheaper to do something now if you can borrow the money at less than inflation," he said.
Commissioner Sundai Stevenson, however, kept going back to the possibility of a large allocation from the federal infrastructure bill currently under debate in Congress. She said they will know the answer by January and can put the bond proposal on the March 2022 ballot instead, if needed.
"I think we are better stewards (of taxpayer money) by not painting ourselves with a $2.6 mullion debt every year," she said.
She and a number of commissioners -- including several who aren't on the committee but sat in -- back a new plan from City Manager Sammy Rich.
The city could allocate $4 million in 2022 for roadwork, Rich said, and add a "rapid response" daily paving crew for $250,000 a year. That would be in addition to the annual state paving allocation and money already earmarked in the special pirpose, local option sales tax package.
The question commissioners will answer Wednesday is if they want to try for the $25 million as well. Their decision must be made quickly for the Floyd County Elections Office to include it on the ballots.