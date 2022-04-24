Rome City Commissioners are expected to vote Monday on two large housing developments proposed along the Cartersville Highway corridor.
One is a proposal to build 125 townhomes on 34 acres off Dodd Boulevard between U.S. 411 and Callier Springs Road. Randall Shields and First National Community Bank are seeking rezoning from Community Commercial to Multifamily Residential.
The second covers nearly 290 acres at the corner of U.S. 411 and the bypass, backed up by Floyd Memory Gardens.
Over the years, the tract has been pushed for retail development, and then housing. This time, Fall Leaf Residential LLC and Rome Land Co. are asking for rezoning from Suburban Residential to Multifamily Residential for a mix of 1,231 townhomes and apartments.
Once completed, it is expected to be home to 3,078 new residents, with 200 households available in the first year. As proposed in September, a retail/commercial element also was in the mix — but that has been subdivided from the residential project and there’s already some interest in it. The residential project is called Avalon at Rome.
The planning commission recommended to approve both developments.
The city commission will caucus Monday at 5 p.m. and hear a presentation from Justin Deal of the PFLAG Rome Chapter in the Sam King Room at City Hall. The formal meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the commission chambers.
Also up for consideration is a proposal by the Rome-Floyd Development Authority to rezone the 132.5-acre former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property on Division Street. It would go from Office Institutional to Heavy Industrial, to allow for economic development.
Also up for review are bids by Smith Douglas Homes for additional phases to ongoing projects in the area. They include Crestview off Ga. 53 by the bypass and Westbury duplexes in West Rome.