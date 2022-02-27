In this March 2021 file photo, a view across the Oostanaula River shows Rome’s raw water intake station that is producing a very minimal amount of water now. The city has filed a lawsuit against close to 30 major textile manufacturers in the Dalton area for polluting the river with perfluorinated chemicals.
The Rome City Commission is slated to vote Monday on a new water and sewer rate schedule that would launch a 9% annual increase, effective March 1.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing and decision on a proposed East Second Avenue development with 31 townhouses.
The water and sewer resolution on the table calls for automatic annual increases of 9% through 2025, followed by 3% hikes through 2031.
City leaders have said the revenue is needed to buy and operate a multi-million dollar filtration system that removes toxic chemicals from the main drinking water source. The Oostanaula River is contaminated by PFOA and PFOS, used for textiles and other stain-resistant items. A lawsuit against upstream carpet manufacturers could recoup the costs but a trial isn’t scheduled to start until at least 2023.
The board starts its premeeting caucus at 5 p.m., where it will get a presentation from the technology services office on its Avigilon security camera installation program.
The regular meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings in City Hall, 601 Broad St., are public.
To open the regular meeting, commissioners will issue a proclamation honoring the Rome Police Department Officer of the Year. A Black History Month presentation recognizing a number of local educators and trailblazers also is scheduled.
Following the utility rate vote, the board will consider an application from Buckel Design Group and Bellsouth Telecommunications to build a townhouse complex on the former AT&T office site at 7 E. Second Ave. near the railroad tracks.
The property would need to be rezoned to multifamily residential from its current community-commercial designation. City Commissioners amended their Unified Land Development Code earlier this month to allow multifamily developments on major thoroughfares.
Plans call for 31 townhouses in a mix of two- and three-story buildings that include garages for one or two cars. John Holmes of Ledbetter Properties, one of the project’s developers, said they plan to sell or rent the homes at market value.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission recommended approval in a 6 to 1 vote.