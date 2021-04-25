Rome City Commissioners will conduct a public hearing Monday night on a rezoning request that would pave the way for a new 80 unit apartment complex on Woodrow Wilson Way.
Gateway Development, out of Florence, Alabama, is seeking to rezone property that is currently owned by the Berry Schools. If approved, the tract would go from a combination of multi-family residential and community commercial to strictly multi-family use.
The proposed Tranquility Apartments would have eight one bedroom, one bath units; 48 two bedroom, two bath units; and 24 three bedroom, two bath units. It would occupy approximately 18 acres between Woodrow Wilson Way and Ga. Loop 1 -- the North Rome Connector -- near Brookdale Rome and Highland Estates Apartments.
Commissioners will also hold a public hearing on a request to annex the house located at 34 Crosscreek Drive. The zoning would remain suburban residential.
The agenda also includes action by the board on a recommendation from the Alcohol Control Commission to suspend the beer package license at Maple Food Mart, 2017 Maple Road.
The recommendation from the ACC is for 10 days, plus a $1,000 fine for a second violation of selling alcohol to an underaged person. The store was caught in a sting conducted by the Georgia Department of Revenue earlier this year.
City Manager Sammy Rich will also update the city commission on the Redmond Trail Phase I project, running between the U.S. Post Office off Martha Berry Boulevard and the end of the Oostanaula River levee near West 12th Street.
Bids for the county trail came in well above budget and the city is being asked to kick in some additional funding to get the 10-year-old project off the drawing board and onto the ground.
The commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 601 Broad St.