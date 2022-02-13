The Rome City Commission is scheduled to hear on Monday a consultant’s recommendation for a water rate increase this year.
Commissioners also are expected to take action on an amendment to the Unified Land Development Code that would allow townhouse and duplex developments to be built off major thoroughfares.
The board caucuses at 4 p.m. and starts its business meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
The unusually lengthy caucus is to give time for consultant Bill Zieburtz of Stantec to present his findings.
The firm conducts regular water rate studies for the city to ensure the charges adequately fund operations, maintenance and capital projects. The water and sewer systems are funded by their customers, not general tax dollars.
The water system is having to spend $99.4 million on a reverse osmosis water filtration system, to protect customers from perfluorinated chemicals coming from upstream carpet manufacturers in the Dalton area.
On top of that, it will cost another $3.07 million a year to operate the filters that remove the toxic PFOA and PFOS from water drawn from the Oostanaula River.
Rome filed lawsuits in 2019 to recover those costs from the manufacturers, including 3M, Mohawk and Shaw Industries. In early January, commissioners agreed to let the city attorney negotiate settlements with minor defendants, but the major claims are still working their way through the courts.
Zieburtz will give a presentation explaining how that expense, and others, will affect the rates the water system should be charging to stay solvent in the future.
The proposed ULDC amendment was tabled by the board at a previous meeting in order to gather more information.
Regulations currently bar multi-family housing from emptying out onto main roads, citing safety and traffic concerns. However, planning staff has noted that the limitation is pushing those developments into established neighborhoods, which is also drawing objections.
The proposed amendment would require each development to have at least 300 feet of road frontage, with a single driveway shared by all the units. There are several projects in the works that require the amendment to move forward.