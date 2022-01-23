Rome City Commissioners are expected to approve on Monday an ordinance amendment that will expand the number of places where smaller homes can be built.
The proposed change would allow duplexes, triplexes and townhomes on major roads — on lots with as little as 300 feet of frontage — as long as they share a single access.
There are currently three proposed infill developments that can’t happen without the change, according to the planning staff. The Unified Land Development Code explicity bans them, likely to prevent multiple curb cuts on high traffic streets.
However, a staff recommendation notes that — with the shared driveway condition — multifamily homes can be a good buffer between commercial activity and traditional neighborhoods. Additionally, residents there would be able to walk to stores and services, including public transit.
A public hearing will take place before the vote.
Notably, a controversial ULDC amendment that would reduce the minimum frontage for single-family homes is not on the city commission’s agenda.
The measure went through the Rome Floyd Planning Commission at the same time, but the citizen board deadlocked on a recommendation. A number of residents are opposing the change, which would clear the way for Pleasant Valley Preserve — a subdivision of over 1,000 homes on 264 wooded acres off Pleasant Valley Road.
Two rezoning requests also are on the agenda for public hearings and decisions.
One would rezone 3.4 acres along First Avenue and Fourth Street to build 41 townhomes. The property is currently zoned for commercial and light industrial use.
The other is seeking multifamily residential zoning for 14.4 acres on Woodrow Wilson Way for a 210-unit apartment complex. Part of the tract carries a community commercial designation.
The planning commission unanimously recommended approval of both applications, although a Woodrow Wilson Way resident voiced concern about the potential traffic during that board’s public hearing.
Also on the agenda is approval of Rome’s contract with Floyd County for an inmate detail to work on various projects around the city. The $62,153 contract covers the salary of the corrections officer who will oversee the detail of up to 8 inmates for 10 hours a day, 4 days a week.
Commissioners meet at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. A 5 p.m. premeeting caucus also is open to the public.