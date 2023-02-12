The Rome City Commission will consider on Monday a proposed opioid lawsuit settlement with Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
Commissioners also are slated to hold public hearings on two new tax allocation district applications. The Rome Redevelopment Agency is recommending creation of the districts to spur investment in the Martha Berry Boulevard corridor and in North Rome.
The board caucuses at 5 p.m. and starts it regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
During the caucus commissioners will hear a presentation on the status of downtown parking regulations.
School board
The Rome Board of Education meets Tuesday, with the proposed 2023-24 school calendar topping its agenda.
Caucus starts at 4 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 5:45 p.m. Both sessions — at the College and Career Academy, 900 Veterans Memorial Highway — are open.
Up for a first reading is a 190-day calendar with breaks matching those of the Floyd County school system.
A poll this year sought feedback on four proposed calendars and over 1,100 people participated. Superintendent Eric Holland said the two most popular were the one with matching breaks and one that essentially shortened the school week to four days.
However, Holland said, with learning loss already an issue in all school systems, the shortened school week option didn’t seem to make much sense. The school system conducted a number of listening sessions with staff and the community, and this option seemed like the right fit, he said.
“We want to be intentional with our instruction,” Holland said.
The school board will also recognize Anna K. Davie Elementary as part of an ongoing recognition of each school within the school system. The staff and students will present music, achievements and recognitions before the school board.
The board will also recognize Anna K. Davie fifth-grader Terra Burke for winning the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. essay contest.
“Terra competed against not only RCS students, but private school students as well, and was chosen as one of three overall contest winners. We are SO proud of you, Terra,” a Rome City Schools post stated.