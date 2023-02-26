The Rome City Commission is expected to sign off Monday on a settlement with several major companies regarding the opioid crisis.
Defendants Teva, Allergan, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS have separately reached national settlements totaling roughly $20 billion. Georgia agreed to participate in December, clearing the way for local governments to join as well. Cities and counties have until April 18 to submit their paperwork.
Rome City Attorney Andy Davis is leading the opioid legal battle for Rome, Floyd County and a number of neighboring jurisdictions. The Marietta City Council’s Judicial Committee approved a resolution Tuesday allowing Mayor Steve Tumlin to sign the agreement.
It’s unclear how much each city will get but the state of Georgia stands to receive more than $181 million in total base payments to help fund critical treatment, prevention, reduction and recovery services, according to the Georgia Recorder. The amount will depend on how many jurisdictions drop their lawsuits in favor of the settlements.
Rome City Commissioners meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 601 Broad St. Its sessions are public.
Also on the agenda is an ordinance that would allow the operation of small bars that serve liquor without having to meet the 50-50 food to drink sales ratio.
The board rejected the proposal from the Alcohol Control Commission earlier this month, but the ACC is giving it another shot.
A sticking point was the earlier closing time — at 11 p.m. instead of the 2 p.m. cutoff for venues that also sell food. There’s an expectation that cutting the cost of a bar pouring permit may address the concerns of enough commissioners to pass it this time. Two readings are required before it would become law.
The board also will consider two requests for variances from the food-drink ratio. Brandon Pledger of Combat Market and Nathan Roberts, who’s proposing Steel N Spirits, are asking to be allowed to meet the ratio by selling items other than meals. Old Havana Cigar Bar received a similar variance several years ago to use tobacco and related products.
Commissioners also will hold their annual Black History Month presentation at the start of the meeting.