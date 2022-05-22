The Rome City Commission will hold public hearings Monday on several rezoning proposals that would add homes to the available stock.
Votes are planned on three applications that would put apartments on Avenue A, duplexes on Redmond Road and one or two single-family houses on Burnett Circle. An annexation of 112 Fieldwood Road, with no change in use, and downzoning of the property at 14 and 15 Commerce Court also are on the agenda.
All five of the applications have unanimous backing from the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission.
The city commission caucuses at 5 p.m. Monday and starts its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
Developer Wayne Robinson wants to convert the 46 rooms at the OYO Hotel on Avenue A into 23 one-room apartments. He needs a special use permit for the project.
Robinson also is seeking duplex-residential zoning for two vacant parcels, at 301 and 303 Redmond Road, with plans to build four duplexes. The property is currently zoned for office-institutional use.
The Burnett Circle tract is a piece that would be subdivided from the Abundant Life Fellowship Church property that fronts on Burnett Ferry Road. It's currently zoned for office-institutional use.
During the caucus, a presentation is scheduled from Lynn Reeves, director of the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging. The state agency based on Jackson Hill coordinates programs and services that help older residents in the region remain in their community instead of going into long-term care.
The regular meeting starts with two proclamations: National Cancer Survivors Day and a Georgia Municipal Association Champion of Georgia Cities award to state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome.
Also, graduating high school seniors Emma Grace Burns, Sydney Hickman, Robbie Cole Hunt and Taylor Alexandra Abbott will each be awarded a $1,000 scholarship through a program for city employees' children and grandchildren. The scholarship program is funded through voluntary employee payroll deductions.