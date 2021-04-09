A joint review committee is recommending that Rome and Floyd County retain a group called Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative for a complete rewrite of the Unified Land Development Code.
The Joint Development Oversight Committee of the city and county governments will bring the recommendation to the full Rome City Commission on Monday night.
The city and county received two proposals for the project. Zone Co+ TSW offered to do the work for $160,000 while the TPUDC proposal was priced at $200,000.
The committee is recommending the higher bidder, but Planning Director Artagus Newell said TPUDC scored higher in the proposal review. Its offer includes public engagement opportunities and a project-specific website for community input.
City and county officials have estimated the rewrite of the land development code to take between 12 and 18 months.
The city commission meets at 6:30 p.m. in chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 601 Broad St.
The board also is expected to vote on a recommendation from the Alcohol Control Commission to allow for package sales of beer, wine and liquor as early as 11 a.m. on Sundays.
The ordinance currently sets a 12:30 p.m. start time, although the city allows earlier by-the-drink sales after the Georgia General Assembly passed “the brunch bill.” The legislature now extends the local option to stores.
A light tweaking of charges for trash disposal at the Walker Mountain Landfill is also on the agenda.
Most of the changes involve rounding the fees to the nearest dollar amount. For example, the gate rate for routine garbage and industrial waste up to 100 pounds will go from $5.10 to $5. Waste over one ton will be charged $38 per ton, up from $37.50.