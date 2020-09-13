The Rome City Commission will consider a Tax Allocation District agreement with Floyd County and Lavender Mountain Hospitality Services LLC through Berry College when the panel meets at City Hall on Monday night.
The commission will also entertain a proposal from an engineering firm to prepare a response to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division for revisions to a corrective action plan at the former recycling center in North Rome.
The TAD agreement is similar to all of the other TAD agreements between the city and county. It specifies that Lavender Mountain Hospitality Services would not receive more than $1,728,840 in assistance for the construction of a Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel on property adjacent to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
City Attorney Andy Davis said that while the agreement being considered is standard, negotiations with the county are continuing in an effort to get the county to support the agreement.
The agreement calls for the developers to receive no more than $172,884 in each of 10 years on or after Dec. 10 of the year following completion of the hotel.
For the EPD plan, Maxis Engineering has submitted a proposal to the city for services related to the old Rome-Floyd Recycling Center complex on East Callahan Street.
The property totals approximately 5.3 acres.
At one time it was home to Fox Manufacturing, which made a variety of furniture products from the late 19th century into the early 1980s.
Georgia’s EPD identified a variety of contaminants on the site in 1994. Since then, three corrective action plans have been submitted to the state.
The state asked for clarification of risk reduction standards in a letter to the city last October.
Maxis will attempt to check new data against laboratory analytics to determine if natural processes will be successful in decreasing the levels of contamination in both groundwater and soil. One of the key contaminants of concern is arsenic.
The contract contains cost parameters ranging from $19,000 to $24,000.
The city commission will also act on a contract with consultants for the closure of the Walker Mountain C&D landfill. The contract with Atlantic Coast Consulting calls for some revision to the design and operating plan related to closing that portion of the landfill at a cost of no more than $29,000.
Commissioners will also look at adopting new standards on the pollutants discharged into the city water and sewer system. The limits will be measured at the point where the largely industrial waste is dumped into the sewage system.
The new limits will cover chemicals including arsenic, cadmium, mercury, molybdenum, phenol, lead and selenium.
The commission will caucus at 5 p.m. and begin the formal meeting at 6:30 Monday in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are open to the public.