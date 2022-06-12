The Rome City Commission is slated to reconcile its 2021 budget at its meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The annual adjustment updates the budget adopted going into a year with the actual revenue and expenditures that occurred. Overall, the city took in about $700,000 more than initially projected and spent about $1.2 million less.
Commissioner Mark Cochran, who chairs the city’s Finance Committee, is expected to present the line item revisions along with Finance Director Toni Rhinehart.
The board also is slated to issue two proclamations, recognizing Pride Month and the retirement of Lloyd Frasier, executive director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission.
Frasier has led the NWGRC since 2012. He’s been with the Rome-based agency for nearly 50 years, with previous roles including assistant director and planning director.
The NWGRC acts as a resource and grant conduit for state and federal programs in Floyd, Gordon, Chattooga, Bartow, Polk, Walker, Catoosa, Dade, Paulding, Haralson, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer and Pickens counties.
A search is underway for a new executive director. The application period closed May 31.
Pride Month celebrations in Rome are scheduled for the weekend of June 24-26. They include a ticketed party at The Vogue Friday night, a community parade at 11 a.m. Saturday from City Hall to the Heritage Park festival that runs through 7 p.m., and a nondenominational service at 10 a.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church of Rome.
The City Commission caucuses at 5 p.m. before starting its regular meeting. Both sessions are public and are held at City Hall, 601 Broad St.
During the informal caucus, Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell and his staff are scheduled to give a presentation on their activities.
The department’s biggest special project right now is a complete modernization of the Unified Land Development Code, which sets the standards for land use based on a long-range vision of how the city and county should look. An interactive website, UnifiedRFcode.com, provides progress updates and an opportunity to provide feedback.