Rome’s Martin Luther King Commission is hosting their annual community Freedom March on Monday, Jan. 16, in downtown Rome at 11:30 a.m.
Everyone who’s attending is asked to meet at the corner of First Avenue and Broad Street. From there, the march will go down Broad Street and end at Rome City Hall.
“We’re very happy to have all the events live this year,” said Alvin Jackson, MLK Commission co-chair, following several years of virtual meetings due to covid. “It’s so very important to remember Dr. King’s memory and work.”
Jackson recalls the challenges faced by the MLK Commission years ago, when there was resistance to making MLK Day a holiday in Rome. Jackson said the first time the commission marched down Broad Street to honor Dr. King, there were only five people including himself.
He said they faced threats, taunts and jeers from people as they marched to recognize King and honor his memory. There was a significant pushback to the idea in 1985, he said.
“The City Commission meeting went for six to eight hours,” Jackson said. “Buddy Mitchell cast the deciding vote making MLK Day a city holiday.”
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday was made an official part of the city of Rome’s schedule when then Commission Chairman Martin H. “Buddy” Mitchell broke a 4-4 tie with a vote in favor of the holiday during a special called meeting on Dec. 20, 1985.
Following Monday’s Freedom March, there will be a program at the Rome City Auditorium at noon, featuring keynote speaker Minister Stephen Samuel and musical guest Ahmad Hall & Friends.
“We will also be honoring Willie Mae Samuel during the program,” Mayor Sundai Stevenson said.
Samuel is a former teacher in the Rome school system, where she spent more than 30 years. She’s also the founder of the African American Connection for the Performing Arts as well as a columnist for the Rome News-Tribune.
Lunch will be served following the noon program at the Rome Civic Center on Jackson Hill.
The weekend’s events start Friday evening with a talent show at the Rome City Auditorium featuring dancing, singing, spoken and other talents. Stevenson said there will be lots of students involved in the show.
“There will be five categories for the talent show,” she said. “City Commissioner Elaina Beeman is chairing the evening’s festivities, and each category winner will receive a trophy and gift card.”
Saturday there will be a family prayer breakfast at the Lovejoy Church Life Center, 436 Branham Ave., with Rome Middle School Principal Christian Barnes and featuring the MLK Jr. Children’s choir. Tickets for the breakfast are on sale at Kroger. Contact Lisa Outlaw at 706-204-1489 for table sales.
Sunday there will be an ecumenical service at the First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., featuring keynote speaker Pastor R.L. White of Atlanta and musical guest Ahmad Hall & Friends.
“We’re really looking forward to having these events in-person again, “ Stevenson said. “The weather is looking good, and we’re anticipating a good turnout.”