Rome officials have planned several public events to celebrate Georgia Cities Week, set for April 23-29.
This year’s theme is “Georgia Cities: Lighting the Way” and recognizes the many services and infrastructure that make Rome attractive to residents, visitors and businesses.
* Monday, April 24, 6:30 pm, City of Rome Proclamation – Citizens are invited to attend the Rome City Commission meeting. The mayor will present a proclamation in recognition of the official Georgia Cities Week of activities. The meeting is held on the second floor of Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
* Tuesday, April 25, 7:30–8:30 a.m., Coffee with the Chiefs – The public is invited to Rome City Hall to meet the police and fire chiefs and their command staff. Java Joy will be on-site with their mobile coffee cart to serve coffee and hugs. Complimentary coffee, hot cocoa and iced coffee will be provided. The event will be held outside; in the event of rain, it will move into the lobby.
* Wednesday, April 26, 11:00 a.m.–noon, Water Reclamation Tour – The public is invited to a tour of the City of Rome Water Reclamation Facility, 212 Blacks Bluff Road. Learn how the city employs scientists and the scientific processes to ensure clean water reenters our rivers.
* Thursday, April 27, 6–7:30 p.m., Evening at Ft. Norton – This night of history highlights a SPLOST funded project, the renovation of the 1890s waterworks building on Jackson Hill into an event facility. A special program with a storyteller dressed in character will share the history of Ft. Norton. You will also learn about how the city later utilized the land for a water filtration plant. The building is located on the trail system on Jackson Hill.
The Roman Rose Trolley will provide transportation to the renovated waterworks building. Meet at the Civic Center parking lot, 402 Civic Center Drive at 6 p.m. The trolley will pick up groups at 6 and 6:15 p.m. or you can walk or bike the trail. The trolley will provide return transportation to the parking lot after the program ends at 7:30 pm.
* Friday, April 28, 4 p.m., Rome Community Center Ribbon Cutting – The city is hosting a ribbon cutting celebration of the newly renamed Rome Community Center, previously called the Rome Senior Center, at 406 Riverside Parkway across the street from Ridge Ferry Park.
The center has been rebranded to better communicate that it's open to everyone in the community and provides a great space for groups and events. Residents can tour the facility, learn about current programs and view the recent renovations.
Residents are encouraged to participate in all Georgia Cities Week activities and follow the events on the city’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Cities across the state celebrate Georgia Cities Week, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association, to showcase and celebrate cities and the many services they provide. Cities provide an elevated level of service compared to most governments, with a goal of enhancing the quality of life in communities.