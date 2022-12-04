The City of Rome has begun its budget process for 2023, and while it is a work in progress, there will be at least two significant transfers from the general fund.
The first transfer will be to the fire fund.
“We’re going from $7.8 to $9.3 million in order to cover them and the increase in positions that they have,” said Rome’s finance director Toni Rhinehart.
The fire department has increased its personnel by nine.
“To keep our ISO 2 rating, that was part of the recommendation,” said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich. "It's expensive."
A lower ISO score (out of a possible 10) can decrease home insurance rates in a community.
The fire department is funded 50-50 by the city and county.
The second transfer will increase the transit contribution.
“Pre-covid, and when we were still doing tripper with the school system, transporting students, we were putting in about $350,000 a year, and the school system was putting in $850,000 to $925,000,” Rhinehart said. “Due to covid and losing tripper all at the same time, we put off the inevitable for a couple of years when we were getting 100% funding from federal. That has now run out and we are at the 50-50 mark. At the last meeting I said I was estimating about $1.4 million. It ended up being $1.5 million that the general fund is required to put in to balance their budget.”
Rhinhart is looking for savings of about $3 million in other areas to cover the $3 million impact of the transfers on the general fund. She is doing estimates on property tax revenues and the new local option sales tax split negotiated recently between the city and county.
Another possible option could be using some money budgeted for the police department for positions that remain unfilled.
“It’s about $1.1 million,” she said. “So, we are considering doing about half of that and reducing it some. I would love for them to be full-staffed, but two leave, they hire two and it keeps being pretty much consistent.”
Rhinehart also anticipates a transfer of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover some things that are budgeted for 2023.