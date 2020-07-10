Face masks and Confederate statues are among the issues the Rome City Commission is expected to take up Monday.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 601 Broad St. — masks required — and its deliberations are streamed live on its Facebook page City of Rome, GA.
Mayor Bill Collins is scheduled to lead a discussion on the possibility of mandating face coverings in public within the city limits.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county is on track to top 700 this weekend. As of Friday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 693 residents have been infected. That’s an increase of 23 overnight and more than 100 new cases since the beginning of the week.
At a joint meeting with the Floyd County Commission last week, Collins and at least some of the city commissioners indicated they could support a mask mandate. While Gov. Brian Kemp has barred municipalities from enacting stricter coronavirus restrictions than the state, cities including Atlanta, Savannah and Athens have passed ordinances requiring masks.
There is, however, no action item for masks on the agenda released Friday.
Votes are scheduled on several committee recommendations regarding city monuments and the statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest that stands in Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
The Community Development Services Committee unanimously recommended the city ask the state for permission to move the Forrest statue to the new Fort Norton Park on Jackson Hill.
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contained $200,000 for a tourism information center where the historic Fort Norton’s earthen fortification system is now the basis for multi-purpose trails.
The committee also wants to set up two new citizen groups. The temporary Interpretation Advisory Committee would come up with explanatory signage for the Forrest statue. A permanent Monuments Advisory Committee would look at all the monuments the city has — and doesn’t have — to honor historical figures, and recommend any actions going forward.
A public hearing on the proposed 2020 property tax rate also is scheduled.
The city is planning to keep the millage rate at 27.536 mills. That’s 17.450 mills for the city school system and 10.086 mills to fund city government services.
The levy is equal to $1,377 on a home valued at $125,000, less any exemptions.
While the rate would be unchanged since 2017, it’s considered a tax increase under state law because the total value of property in the city has increased to bring in more revenue. That means three public hearings are required before it can be adopted.
A second hearing is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, and the final one will be at the board’s 6:30 p.m. regular meeting on Monday, July 27.