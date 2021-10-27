Cliff Drysdale Management is set to take over operation of the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Jan. 1.
The Georgia’s Rome Tourism Office took charge of the tennis center in June 2020 during the pandemic. With tournaments shut down and a lack of staff, Director Lisa Smith said she had her work cut out for her. Once she and her team were able to bring the tournaments back and build the center’s staff back to full size, it was time to find someone else to take charge.
The city submitted a request for proposals in September and solicited bids from several companies. After going through the interview process, Cliff Drysdale Management was chosen to manage the tennis center.
“It’s a better fit than we could have imagined,” Smith said. “Having the world’s largest tennis management company is a natural fit. They’re going to take us to the next level.”
Drysdale will manage the tennis center under the current contract for at least five years. The city will pay $10,000 in management fees each month and pay 3% of the tennis center’s net income each year as an incentive to bring in more business, according to a signed contract between Drysdale and the City of Rome.
At the end of the five-year period, the contract is eligible for renewal.
Tennis has been a sports tourism driver for several years. The economic impact of tennis alone in Floyd County had been in the range of $4.8 million to $4.9 million in each of the three years prior to 2020.
Drysdale operates under the umbrella of Troon Golf, LLC, which manages the Stonebridge Golf Course. Based out of New Braunfels, Texas, Drysdale specializes in tennis program development, management and consulting, according to the company’s website.
”The beauty of Drysdale is they manage tennis centers all over the country,” City Manager Sammy Rich said. “They’ve got a unique perspective on this. They have buying power, get volumetric discounts, have marketing power and they bring a depth to the tennis industry that we don’t have.”
Another subsidiary of the company manages the city-owned Stonebridge Golf Club, which has seen profitability over the last several years under that management company.
Scott McCullough, a Drysdale representative, was at the tennis center Wednesday meeting with team members as they prepare to transition into managerial roles at the start of next year.
”It’s already such a magnificent center with great tournaments and events throughout the year,” McCullough said. “We’re looking to improve the programming and the involvement with the locals. We also want to attract and build more tournaments and events going forward.”
The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College was approved by the Rome-Floyd SPLOST Advisory Committee in 2013 for $11.4 million.
The center was completed in 2016 by New South Construction and featured a 30-acre site with 60 United States Tennis Association standard-sized courts. A handful of the courts were made to NCAA regulations for collegiate and tournament play. In 2020, a 51,000 square-foot facility was completed that houses six additional courts.
Tournaments happen regularly at the tennis center and bring kids from all around to the area. From Oct. 23-25, the Rome Junior Open Level Five tournament brought in 256 kids between the ages of 12 and 18.