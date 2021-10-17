The hotel set to open next to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College is ready to get its alcohol pouring licenses.
The city's Alcohol Control Commission is scheduled to act Monday on the applications from the new Fairfield Inn & Suites at 90 Match Point Way.
Also on the agenda are a new wine pouring license for Andrew Wright at Eggs Up Grill, 1467 Turner McCall Blvd.; beer and wine package sales permits for Johnny and Jenisha Adhikari at Raceway, 2459 Shorter Ave.; and a request for a special entertainment permit at Tortaco Mexican Restaurant at 201 Broad St. downtown.
The citizen board meets at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. and its sessions are public.
Construction started in November on the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel next to the tennis center off the Armuchee Connector.
The 80-room hotel is a custom designed three-story facility overlooking the six NCAA championship courts at the southeast corner of the tennis center.
The college was already planning to provide larger than normal fitness and swimming facilities, but Marriott dictated that they be even larger. The hotel will cater mainly to young athletes from around the country who participate in USTA junior and collegiate tournaments almost year-round at the tennis center.
Berry College had wanted to do the hotel as far back as 2008, when it donated the property for the city-owned tennis center. It will be managed by Alpharetta-based Hotel Equities.
College officials said it will create new revenue streams for Berry, provide more opportunities for student learning and employment, and contribute to the economic vitality of Rome. In addition to making the tennis center more attractive to tournaments, it will capture hotel and sales taxes the city and Floyd County are losing when out-of-town players have to seek accomodations in nearby counties.
The Rome City Commission approved Tax Allocation District status for the undeveloped site in early 2020, giving the project a financial green light. TADs are aimed at spurring development by allowing the increased property tax stemming from improvements to be funneled back into the project for a specified number of years.