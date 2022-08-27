The Rome Symphony Orchestra presented “A Dickens Christmas on Broad” on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Rome City Auditorium, featuring costumed carolers, dramatic seasonal readings and beloved Christmas classics.
Three Northwest Georgia nonprofits are among the latest round of grant recipients chosen by the Georgia Council for the Arts.
Rome Symphony Orchestra in Floyd County and Paradise Garden Foundation in Chattooga County were awarded Bridge Grants, created to help organizations get back on their feet following the impacts of COIVD-19.
The Oldest Symphony in the South, RSO performs a variety of classical, jazz, and pops concerts in collaboration with local colleges, universities, and high schools. Paradise Garden, the historic home of folk artist Howard Finster, is preserved as a regional art center.
LIFT Youth Center in Ringgold, which provides free afterschool programming for 6th-12th grade students in Catoosa County, was awarded a Project Grant. Those grants help fund one-time arts events or a series of events.
“The arts sector has proven its resilience over the last two years, and it has played a major role in restarting the economy through attracting tourism, bringing communities back together, and aiding classroom learning as we inspire the workforce of the future,” said GCA Executive Director Tina Lilly. “The 253 grants we have awarded will help cities and organizations bring more people back to work while enhancing the qualities that make Georgia so special.”
The GCA is a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
“Georgia’s arts industry supports the health of our communities, employs tens of thousands in cities and towns of all sizes across the state, and enhances our daily lives and experiences,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson.
“Our arts organizations are constantly creating, innovating, and flourishing as sources of inspiration for our communities. We are pleased to distribute funding that will contribute to the vitality of our state.”
This year’s more than $3.1 million in grant funding is an increase of more than $1 million over last year’s total.
Funds awarded by GCA include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly, the National Endowment for the Arts, and $2 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Additional grants are slated to be awarded in the fall.