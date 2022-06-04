The Rome Symphony Orchestra has kicked off its 100th anniversary season capital campaign.
The organization needs the community’s support to keep the music going so the campaign is appropriately called PlayOn! Funds raised during the campaign will sustain programming and operations.
The orchestra is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary with the 2021-22 season, which closes June 11 with an outdoor concert at The Cove at Darlington School.
Those who would like to support the symphony’s capital campaign can visit their website at romesymphony.org, which recently received a much-needed overhaul to reflect the organization’s commitment to rebranding the look and feel of the symphony for a new century.
Billing itself as the oldest symphony in the South, the organization hopes to emphasize to Rome and Floyd County residents what a special distinction that is and how much of a loss it would be to the community if the symphony was forced to close its doors.
Maestro Jeffrey Dokken appealed to Rome and Floyd County residents to help ensure that generations to come are able to enjoy the symphony’s music.
“The Rome Symphony Orchestra’s 100th Anniversary Play On Campaign is a once in a lifetime opportunity to ensure that the oldest symphony in the South is able to survive and thrive for generations to come,” Dokken said. “With your help, the RSO will be able to continue bringing professional, innovative, and exciting musical and educational offerings to Floyd County.”
In celebrating its 100th anniversary, the symphony’s 21-22 season paid tribute to all the “greatest hits” in music over the last one hundred years: from the introduction of music into the movies, the advent of Broadway, to the rise of Aaron Copland. The season-ending concert, which is always an outdoor event, will be held at 7 p.m. on June 11 at The Cove at Darlington School. The concert will feature the music of Aaron Copland, and several other American masters.
“American classical composers are often overshadowed by their more famous European counterparts, but the USA has produced so many incredible geniuses or our own,” Dokken said. “In this exciting concert, the RSO is pleased to bring you the music of Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Barber, and Aaron Copland, featuring a performance of his famed Appalachian Spring.”
Tickets for the performance are available online at www.romesymphony.org, at the concert on the evening of the performance, and at both locations of the Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop and Welcome Centers (cash or check only) located at Jackson Hill and Downtown on Tribune Street. Patrons must either bring their own chairs, or rent a table with chairs, which are available to rent online at romesymphony.org or by calling 706-291-7967.
Tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for seniors/military/ $15 for students, $10 for children.
Online Advance purchases at the orchestra’s website are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors/military, $10 for students and $5 for children (credit card only).