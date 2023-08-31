Law enforcement center

The Rome-Floyd Joint Law Enforcement Center, 5 Government Plaza.

Former Glenwood Elementary

The former Glenwood Primary School, which has been transferred to Floyd County, will be re-purposed as the new Floyd County Law Enforcement Center. The FCPD are asking for a training facility and vehicle processing and storage facility in the 2023 SPLOST.

