The public was invited to Rome City Hall to meet Rome’s police and fire chiefs and their command staffs Tuesday morning as part of Georgia Cities Week. Fire Chief Troy Brock (from left), City Manager Sammy Rich, and Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney pose for a photo.
City Commissioner Elaina Beeman presents a proclamation designating April 23-29 as Crime Victims' Rights Week in Rome to Victim Witness Assistance Program Director Sandy Kunneman, victim witness advocate Julie Tomlin and Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson.
The public was invited to Rome City Hall to meet Rome’s police and fire chiefs and their command staffs Tuesday morning as part of Georgia Cities Week. Fire Chief Troy Brock (from left), City Manager Sammy Rich, and Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney pose for a photo.
David Crowder
The public was invited to Rome City Hall to meet Rome’s police and fire chiefs and their command staffs Tuesday morning as part of Georgia Cities Week. Fire Chief Troy Brock (from left), City Manager Sammy Rich, and Police Chief Denise Downer-McKinney pose for a photo.
David Crowder
Java Joy was outside of city hall with complimentary coffee and hot chocolate and people were given the opportunity to speak with the chiefs and ask questions.
David Crowder
Rome-Floyd Fire Department Division Chief Jamie Stone (from left), Deputy Chief Brad Roberson and Alex Williams of the Rome-Floyd Chamber share their thoughts during Tuesday’s Coffee with the Chiefs.
John Bailey
Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful Director Hannah Bagley and Rome Communications Director Kristi Kent receive the Georgia Cities Week proclamation from City Commissioner Jamie Doss.
John Bailey
Rome City Commissioner Bonny Askew presents a proclamation, which will also go before the Floyd County Commission, to Harbor House Director Allen Babcock to recognize Child Abuse Awareness Month.
John Bailey
City Commissioner Elaina Beeman presents a proclamation designating April 23-29 as Crime Victims' Rights Week in Rome to Victim Witness Assistance Program Director Sandy Kunneman, victim witness advocate Julie Tomlin and Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson.
The Rome City Commission presented a proclamation for Georgia Cities Week during its meeting Monday and events will continue through the week to highlight services provided by the city.
"We have a lot of great events planned for Georgia Cities Week all this week," Communications Director Kristi Kent said after accepting the proclamation from Commissioner Jamie Doss.
Commissioners also issued proclamations recognizing Child Abuse Awareness Month and Crime Victims' Rights Awareness Week.
Early Tuesday, the city hosted a Coffee with the Chiefs event in front of city hall. A small gathering greeted the police and fire chiefs as well as their command staff.
The third event planned for Georgia Cities Week is scheduled for Wednesday, from 11 a.m. through noon. The public is invited to a tour of the City of Rome Water Reclamation Facility.
The tour sheds light on a city service unknown to many citizens. Learn how the city employs scientists and the scientific processes used to reclaim and treat water from various sources to ensure clean water reenters our rivers. The tour will be held at 212 Blacks Bluff Road.
On Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. the city is hosting an evening at Ft. Norton. This event highlights the SPLOST funded renovation of the old 1890s waterworks building on Jackson Hill into an event facility. The program will include a storyteller dressed in character who will share the history of Ft. Norton, from its use as a Civil War fortification to the building of a trail system on Jackson Hill.
The Roman Rose Trolley will provide transportation up the hill to the renovated waterworks building. Meet at the Civic Center parking lot, 402 Civic Center Drive, at 6 p.m. The trolley will pick up groups at 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The public is also welcome to walk or bike the trail. The trolley will provide return transportation after the program ends at 7:30 p.m.
Friday at 4 p.m. there will be a ribbon cutting for the newly renamed Rome Community Center on Riverside Parkway. The center has been rebranded to better communicate that it's open to everyone in the community and provides a great space for groups and events.
The public will have the opportunity to tour the facility, learn about current programs and view all recent renovations. Coosa Valley Area Agency on Aging operates a senior nutrition program at this location and contributed funding for the improvements. The ribbon cutting will be held at 406 Riverside Parkway across the street from Ridge Ferry Park.