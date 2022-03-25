The Rome City Commission appears to be getting ready for an upcoming fight with the Floyd County over sales tax distribution.
Every 10 years the county as well as Rome and Cave Spring renegotiate how sales taxes are distributed, and nearly every decade all the parties come to the table seeking a larger slice of the pie.
During a city commission retreat on Friday, what appeared to be the majority of city commissioners voiced a feeling that they're being overtaxed and underrepresented.
The argument took a several pronged approach with the majority of the gripes falling into one of two categories -- city residents pay more taxes than county residents and are underrepresented when it comes to park availability.
City Commissioner Mark Cochran led the charge, telling City Manager Sammy Rich he wants to see the city get a larger share of the sales tax digest or to not be "double taxed" for county-specific services.
For example, he pointed to the Floyd County Police Department.
According to figures presented to commissioners in the meeting, in the 2022 budget the tax payers that live in the unincorporated portion of the county paid $4,594,954 for the FCPD's budget and taxpayers living in the city paid $3,012,586.
He acknowledged that the county police department is available to back up Rome Police Department units in need, and visa versa, so in that way available to city residents. However, pointing to the Rome-Floyd Fire Department, Cochran said the police should operate in the same way, and not incur what he characterized as an additional tax burden on city residents.
While no one moved forward with the specific point concerning the county police, there appeared to be somewhat of a consensus that the city should either get a greater share, or city residents not be taxed on services they don't get.
"What this government is saying you to you is this is the path we want to take on this,” City Commissioner Bill Collins said. "We need to put them on notice that this is a new day....that there's a new sheriff in town.”
That's all well and good, Rich said, but there has to be a plan.
"We need to figure out is what is our stance going to be.” he said. "We’ve got to figure out what our course of action is going to be, if we want a bigger split what is that going to look like."
Per an agreement penned on August 28, 2012, Floyd County currently receives 56.5% of the sales tax revenue while the city receives 41.7% and Cave Spring gets 1.8%.
If it comes down to a fight, each of the local governments may find themselves at the point they can't agree. If that occurs the issue could go before a pre-approved arbiter.
That conversation will likely arise again in an upcoming joint services meeting.
That taxation discussion also arose in what commissioners feel is an underrepresentation in the location of parks.
“West of the river, the residents of the City of Rome aren’t served,” Commissioner Craig McDaniel said.
City Commissioner Bonny Askew built on that statement saying it's a total city issue.
"Look east of the river, other than the housing authority, are they getting served?" Askew asked rhetorically.
The discussion is taking place as the city and county look toward drafting a 10 year recreation plan. As that process moves forward city commissions are concerned that the county won't be interested in putting additional funding in the department to create additional parks in the city.
As a result, commissioners indicated they may be ready to go it on their own on the topic of parks. However, some veteran commission members called for caution.
“We need to be careful moving forward,” City Commissioner Jamie Doss said. “We all know working together works."
“Sometimes,” Cochran intoned.
The discussion continued on the city's desire to build a park complex on the former GE property off Redmond Circle.
“If we’re going to look at the GE property to build a facility and the county doesn’t want to be part of that discussion…” Askew trailed off.
Collins finished the statement "then we don’t have anything more to discuss.”