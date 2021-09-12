Rome City Commissioners are expected to finalize a 10 p.m. teen curfew at their Monday meeting, scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
The city-wide curfew is currently set at 11 p.m. for children under 17 who aren’t accompanied by a responsible adult.
A first reading was accepted at the board’s late August meeting, although there was some debate about the implications.
Commissioner Sundai Stevenson noted that Rome High School football games at Barron Stadium usually go over the proposed 10 p.m. deadline for teens to be off the streets. And Commissioner Wendy Davis said it could send a signal to young people that they’re not welcome in the city.
However, police and the city’s Public Safety Committee have recommended the time change, noting the now-infamous Aug. 14 brawl downtown is just one example of the problems that stem from unsupervised youth in the evening hours.
Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett has said officers would take a reasonable approach to enforcement — using the curfew to crack down on loitering but not interfering with legitimate activity.
Commissioner Bonnie Askew, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, is spearheading the creation of a task force to come up with things for young people to do in the city. They hope to involve representatives of the downtown community, faith-based leaders, law enforcement and youth.
Discussion about hiring Cliff Drysdale Tennis to manage the city-owned Rome Tennis Center at Berry College also is on the agenda.
Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism took over management of the tennis center in June 2020 but there have been calls in the community to have a tennis professional in charge of the venue.
A request for proposals by the city netted a response from CDT that the General Administration Committee is slated to present to the full board on Monday. The response, dated Aug. 22, states that CDT has visited and analyzed the potential of the facilities and would be willing to negotiate a management agreement.
The City Commission starts its premeeting caucus at 5 p.m. and both sessions are public.