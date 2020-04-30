As Rome leaders brace for the impact COVID-19 will have on the local economy, some encouraging news was delivered at Thursday’s city finance committee meeting.
Local option sales tax for the month of March was $526,793, up 1.8% over the same period last year when collections were at $517,401. The committee also heard a report on the city’s adjusted 2019 budget that included a $3.59 million increase to the fund balance.
Finance Director Toni Rhinehart said her office had just received March’s local sales tax numbers and she had to print them out and check them to make sure they were correct.
“It was a little bit of a surprise,” City Manager Sammy Rich said. “We can only assume that maybe some of the pre-COVID panic buying that was going on resulted in the jump in sales tax.”
People rushed to stores in mid-March at the beginning of the new coronavirus outbreak in this part of the country to stock up on food, cleaning supplies, disinfectants and, of course, toilet paper.
Rich said the city’s windfall from the 2019 adjusted budget was due to an increase in revenue as well as department management as many expenditures came in under budget.
“I’m cautiously optimistic. We’re in this crunch and crisis all together, and we’re going to make sure the city is financially sound,” Rich said. “We’ll see how this year progresses and see what actions we may need to take to stay ahead of the curve, financially speaking, but we’re definitely encouraged by those March numbers.”
Rhinehart said it is too early to tell what April’s sales tax will look like, but the biggest hit will probably come in hotel and motel taxes as the cancellation of several events have led to empty rooms around town.
March’s sales tax figures were an increase of $12,843 compared to February. Sales tax revenues account for approximately 20% of the city budget, according to Rich.
City Commissioner Craig McDaniel, who chairs the finance committee, said with the governor’s recent move to allow certain businesses to reopen and the state’s shelter-in-place order expired, more people could feel comfortable spending money locally in the near future.
“My opinion is, while we have had a huge downturn in the economy, there will be a whole lot of pent up dollars that people want to get out and spend,” McDaniel said. “I think we’ll end up in a much better situation than anybody could have imagined.”